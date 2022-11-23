$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
GT - Backup Cam, AWD, Sunroof, Keyless Start
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$34,800
- Listing ID: 9419533
- Stock #: 99821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 98,196 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda CX-9 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Rain Sensing Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Chrome Wheels, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, ABS, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Tires - Front Performance, Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, All Wheel Drive, Remote Trunk Release, Power Door Locks, Power Liftgate, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, A/C, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Headlights, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Start, Climate Control, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Power Windows, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Floor Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Keyless Start, Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Aid, Power Door Locks, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Blind Spot Monitor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, A/C, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Heads-Up Display, Requires Subscription, HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, 3rd Row Seat, Rear A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Side Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, AM/FM Stereo, Trip Computer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Universal Garage Door Opener, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Traction Control, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
