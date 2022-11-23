Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

98,196 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Mazda CX-9

2017 Mazda CX-9

GT - Backup Cam, AWD, Sunroof, Keyless Start

2017 Mazda CX-9

GT - Backup Cam, AWD, Sunroof, Keyless Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

98,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9419533
  • Stock #: 99821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 98,196 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda CX-9 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Rain Sensing Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Chrome Wheels, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, ABS, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Tires - Front Performance, Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, All Wheel Drive, Remote Trunk Release, Power Door Locks, Power Liftgate, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, A/C, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Headlights, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Start, Climate Control, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Power Windows, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Floor Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Keyless Start, Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Aid, Power Door Locks, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Blind Spot Monitor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, A/C, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Heads-Up Display, Requires Subscription, HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, 3rd Row Seat, Rear A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Side Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, AM/FM Stereo, Trip Computer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Universal Garage Door Opener, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Traction Control, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

