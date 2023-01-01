$30,347+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
115,481KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10280823
- Stock #: 225354
- VIN: 55SWF4KB4HU225354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Integrated Garage Door Opener
PARKTRONIC w/ Active Parking Assist
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Ambient Lighting
KEYLESS-GO
Illuminated Door Sill Panels
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Thigh Extension Support
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Trunk Release
Auto Fold Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Chrome Door Handles
18" AMG Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Rain Sensor
Attention Assist
Reverse Camera
360 Degree Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Navigation
Sport, Sport+, Eco, Comfort, Individual, Drive Modes
Cruise Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
241hp/ 273lb-ft Torque
Automatic Tiptronic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
