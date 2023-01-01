$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
