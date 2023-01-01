Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

61,763 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9936275
  • Stock #: PP2111
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU227194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2111
  • Mileage 61,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

