Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MINI Cooper

94,330 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 5 Door

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 5 Door

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,330KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8750657
  • Stock #: 15718A
  • VIN: WMWXU1C31H2F77991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15718A
  • Mileage 94,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The quintessential MINI -- This MINI Cooper Hardtop 5 Door speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this MINI Cooper Hardtop 5 Door is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably MINI, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this MINI Cooper Hardtop 5 Door will definitely turn heads. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Leatherette Upholstery
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Satellite radio pre-wire
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
MINI Connected
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS -inc: USB/AUX-in input ports, 6 speakers, 6.5 full colour screen and audio Bluetooth streaming
Tires: P195/55R16 Runflat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable (fore/aft, height up/down and backrest incline/decline)
Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 19,888 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 81,422 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 57,107 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory