2017 MINI Cooper

Listing ID: 8750657

Stock #: 15718A

VIN: WMWXU1C31H2F77991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15718A

Mileage 94,330 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Leatherette Upholstery Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sport Leather Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Leatherette Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares All-season tires Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Mechanical Front-wheel drive 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 44 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Media / Nav / Comm Satellite radio pre-wire Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control MINI Connected Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS -inc: USB/AUX-in input ports, 6 speakers, 6.5 full colour screen and audio Bluetooth streaming Tires: P195/55R16 Runflat Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable (fore/aft, height up/down and backrest incline/decline) Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver

