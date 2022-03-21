$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-955-5626
2017 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 5 Door
Location
O'Brians Automotive
815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4
306-955-5626
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8750657
- Stock #: 15718A
- VIN: WMWXU1C31H2F77991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15718A
- Mileage 94,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The quintessential MINI -- This MINI Cooper Hardtop 5 Door speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this MINI Cooper Hardtop 5 Door is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably MINI, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this MINI Cooper Hardtop 5 Door will definitely turn heads. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From O'Brians Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.