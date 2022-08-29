$20,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: BP1998C
- VIN: JA32U2FU8HU602635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,836 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES $19,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN#: JA32U2FU8HU602635
116,836 Km, FWD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
