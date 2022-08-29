Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

116,836 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 9162595
  2. 9162595
  3. 9162595
  4. 9162595
  5. 9162595
  6. 9162595
  7. 9162595
  8. 9162595
  9. 9162595
  10. 9162595
  11. 9162595
  12. 9162595
  13. 9162595
  14. 9162595
  15. 9162595
  16. 9162595
  17. 9162595
  18. 9162595
  19. 9162595
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9162595
  • Stock #: BP1998C
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8HU602635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1998C
  • Mileage 116,836 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES $19,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN#: JA32U2FU8HU602635
116,836 Km, FWD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 126,233 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 119,292 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 191,947 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory