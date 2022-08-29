Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

59,238 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311320
  • Stock #: BP2038C
  • VIN: JA32U8FW5HU602158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2038C
  • Mileage 59,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS $22,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN#: JA32U8FW5HU602158
59,238 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX,CD & USB Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

