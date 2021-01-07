Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

41,230 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES CVT

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 6606944
  2. 6606944
  3. 6606944
  4. 6606944
  5. 6606944
  6. 6606944
  7. 6606944
  8. 6606944
  9. 6606944
  10. 6606944
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,230KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6606944
  • Stock #: 008952
  • VIN: ml32a3hjxhh008952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 41,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Super economical 3 cylinder, Automatic with Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power mirrors and only 41K. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon.-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5652 or 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
Casette Player
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Cargo Net: Opt.
Subwoofer: Opt.
Anti Start Theft
Sync Onstar Ulink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 41,230 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul 6A
 159,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger Spo...
 160,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory