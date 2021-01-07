2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Casette Player Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Standard Seating: 5 Cargo Net: Opt. Subwoofer: Opt. Anti Start Theft Sync Onstar Ulink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

