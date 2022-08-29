$22,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
- Listing ID: 9162586
- Stock #: BP1934C
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX8HZ609992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 156,486 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE $21,995 Plus Tax
3.0 L, 6 CYL, VIN#: JA4JZ3AX8HZ609992
156,486 Km, AWD, 7 Passenger, 6 speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...
Vehicle Features
