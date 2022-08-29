2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 4 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9162586

9162586 Stock #: BP1934C

BP1934C VIN: JA4JZ3AX8HZ609992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # BP1934C

Mileage 156,486 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

