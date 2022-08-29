Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

156,486 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162586
  • Stock #: BP1934C
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX8HZ609992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BP1934C
  • Mileage 156,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE $21,995 Plus Tax
3.0 L, 6 CYL, VIN#: JA4JZ3AX8HZ609992
156,486 Km, AWD, 7 Passenger, 6 speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

