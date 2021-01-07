Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

176,345 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SV AWD,HEATED FRONT SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,NAV & MORE

2017 Nissan Murano

SV AWD,HEATED FRONT SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,NAV & MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6532674
  • Stock #: BP1166
  • VIN: 5n1az2mh0hn133356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1166
  • Mileage 176,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 NISSAN MURANO SV AWD $17,995 PLUS TAX
176K KM, 3.5L 6 CYL

AWD, REMOTE START, NAV, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STREEING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL,POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MORE

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

