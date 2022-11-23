Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

95,675 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

- Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

- Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9419527
  2. 9419527
  3. 9419527
  4. 9419527
  5. 9419527
  6. 9419527
  7. 9419527
  8. 9419527
  9. 9419527
  10. 9419527
  11. 9419527
  12. 9419527
  13. 9419527
  14. 9419527
  15. 9419527
  16. 9419527
  17. 9419527
  18. 9419527
  19. 9419527
  20. 9419527
  21. 9419527
  22. 9419527
  23. 9419527
  24. 9419527
  25. 9419527
  26. 9419527
  27. 9419527
  28. 9419527
  29. 9419527
  30. 9419527
  31. 9419527
  32. 9419527
  33. 9419527
  34. 9419527
  35. 9419527
  36. 9419527
  37. 9419527
  38. 9419527
  39. 9419527
  40. 9419527
  41. 9419527
Contact Seller

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9419527
  • Stock #: 99768A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,675 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Murano boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Remote Engine Start, Power Mirror(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Bench Seat, Power Liftgate, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Privacy Glass, Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Player, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ABS, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Stability Control, Front Side Air Bag, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Spoiler, CD Player, Navigation System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Defrost, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a dependable Murano today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2017 Mazda CX-9 GT -...
 98,196 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifi...
 65,921 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano -...
 95,675 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory