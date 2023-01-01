2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 8 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10626042

10626042 Stock #: XT138

XT138 VIN: 5N1DR2MM2HC671319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,836 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.