2017 Nissan Pathfinder

101,836 KM

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

S 4x4, 7 passengers, Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

101,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: XT138
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM2HC671319

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,836 KM

The 2017 NISSAN PATHFINDER S with 3.5L DI V6 cylinders engine and XTRONIC CVT (Continuously Variable), Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle with 7 passengers, Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control, Power seats, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

