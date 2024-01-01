$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
150,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM9HC656509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 150,656 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV. The SV trim offers a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, tri-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2017 Nissan Pathfinder