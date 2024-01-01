2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
7-Passenger Seating - All-Mode 4x4-i Intuitive 4WD System


SL Premium Tech Package:

NissanConnect w/ Navigation, Mobile Apps & Services
Dual-Panel Panoramic Moonroof
13-Speaker Bose Premium Audio System w/ Acoustic Waveguide Technology
SiriusXM Traffic
Digital Compass


Leather-Appointed Seating & Door Trim
Heated Front & 2nd-Row Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
8-Way Power Drivers Seat
4-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat
Drivers Seat Power Lumbar Support
Drivers Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Function
EZ Flex Seating System
Push Button Ignition
Advanced Drive-Assist Display
8 Colour Display w/ Multi-Touch Control
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Connection Ports (x2)
RCA Auxiliary Video Input Jack
12-Volt DC Power Outlets (x4)
120-Volt AC Power Outlet
Metallic Interior Trim
Stainless Steel Front Kick Plates
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rearview Mirror Integrated w/ Digital Compass
Welcome Lighting
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Outside Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt-Down Feature
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System


Exterior Features:

Remote Engine Start System (RESS)
Nissan Intelligent Key
Remote Keyless Entry
Motion-Activated Liftgate
Automatic On/Off Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
Fog Lights
Heated Outside Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators
Tow Hitch Receiver w/ 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Roof Rails
18 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Around-View Monitor w/ Moving Object Detection (MOD)
RearView Monitor
Rear Sonar System
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) w/ Easy-Fill Tire Alert


Performance Features:

All-Mode 4x4-i Intuitive 4WD System
3.5L DOHC - 6 Cylinder Engine
284hp/ 259lb-ft Torque
Xtronic CVT Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

74,504 KM

$30,425

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - 4x4 - PREMIUM TECH PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - BOSE AUDIO - LOW KMS

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - 4x4 - PREMIUM TECH PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - BOSE AUDIO - LOW KMS

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$30,425

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,504KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM9HC678574

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,504 KM

7-Passenger Seating - All-Mode 4x4-i Intuitive 4WD System


SL Premium Tech Package:

NissanConnect w/ Navigation, Mobile Apps & Services
Dual-Panel Panoramic Moonroof
13-Speaker Bose Premium Audio System w/ Acoustic Waveguide Technology
SiriusXM Traffic
Digital Compass


Leather-Appointed Seating & Door Trim
Heated Front & 2nd-Row Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
8-Way Power Driver's Seat
4-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat
Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support
Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Function
EZ Flex Seating System
Push Button Ignition
Advanced Drive-Assist Display
8" Colour Display w/ Multi-Touch Control
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Connection Ports (x2)
RCA Auxiliary Video Input Jack
12-Volt DC Power Outlets (x4)
120-Volt AC Power Outlet
Metallic Interior Trim
Stainless Steel Front Kick Plates
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rearview Mirror Integrated w/ Digital Compass
Welcome Lighting
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Outside Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt-Down Feature
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System


Exterior Features:

Remote Engine Start System (RESS)
Nissan Intelligent Key
Remote Keyless Entry
Motion-Activated Liftgate
Automatic On/Off Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
Fog Lights
Heated Outside Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators
Tow Hitch Receiver w/ 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Roof Rails
18" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Around-View Monitor w/ Moving Object Detection (MOD)
RearView Monitor
Rear Sonar System
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) w/ Easy-Fill Tire Alert


Performance Features:

All-Mode 4x4-i Intuitive 4WD System
3.5L DOHC - 6 Cylinder Engine
284hp/ 259lb-ft Torque
Xtronic CVT Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$30,425

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Nissan Pathfinder