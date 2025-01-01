$13,600+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Used
216,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM4HC657129
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP3066
- Mileage 216,535 KM
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 216,535 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S V6. With the S trim you're getting a great deal on this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more.
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
