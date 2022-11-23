$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
- B/U Cam, Nav, Lthr Htd Seats, Sunroof, Rmt Strt
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$34,800
- Listing ID: 9397891
- Stock #: F8841A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 78,924 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Nissan Pathfinder!
Vehicle Features
