Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

78,924 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

- B/U Cam, Nav, Lthr Htd Seats, Sunroof, Rmt Strt

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

- B/U Cam, Nav, Lthr Htd Seats, Sunroof, Rmt Strt

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9397891
  2. 9397891
  3. 9397891
  4. 9397891
  5. 9397891
  6. 9397891
  7. 9397891
  8. 9397891
  9. 9397891
  10. 9397891
  11. 9397891
  12. 9397891
  13. 9397891
  14. 9397891
  15. 9397891
  16. 9397891
  17. 9397891
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9397891
  • Stock #: F8841A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,924 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Nissan Pathfinder!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 46,635 KM
$81,800 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,403 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 86,788 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory