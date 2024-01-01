2017 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
<div><span><b>Very Low Kilometers! - Accident Free - Regularly Maintained</b><br></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br></span><span>- Heated Leather Seats<br></span><span>- Heated Steering Wheel</span><br><span>- Remote Start</span><br><span>- Voice-Activated Navigation</span><br><span>- Power Moonroof</span><br><span>- 360-Degree & Rearview Cameras</span><br><span>- NissanConnect Mobile Apps</span><br><span>- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display</span><br><span>- Dual-Zone Climate</span><br><span>- Proximity Keyless Entry</span><br><span>- Fog Lights</span><br><span>- Roof Rails</span><br><span>- 19-Inch Alloy Wheels</span><br><span>- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Nissan-Qashqai-2017-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Nissan-Qashqai-2017-CA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><br><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span><br></span></div>

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

