2017 Nissan Rogue

103,471 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S back-up camera, all wheel

2017 Nissan Rogue

S back-up camera, all wheel

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10206708
  Stock #: T39427
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC749042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T39427
  • Mileage 103,471 KM

Vehicle Description

The exterior of 2017 NISSAN ROGUE combines the elegance of a sedan and the aggressiveness of an off-road vehicle. The appearance is stylish and avant-garde, the interior is simple and elegant, the control is accurate and comfortable, the sitting posture in the vehicle is high, the driving vision is wide, the steering wheel points precisely, and the steering is flexible.


The vehicle is equipped with a 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder engine, paired with an Xtronic CVT -inc: automatic transmission with a sport mode switch, with parameters of 186 horsepower and 246 Nm. As an urban SUV, 2017 NISSAN ROGUE has a youthful and handsome appearance, spacious and comfortable space, and high safety. Whether it is driving experience or space practicality, it can meet the requirements of most people. don't wait, Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

