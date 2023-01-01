$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S back-up camera, all wheel
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
- Listing ID: 10206708
- Stock #: T39427
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC749042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,471 KM
Vehicle Description
The exterior of 2017 NISSAN ROGUE combines the elegance of a sedan and the aggressiveness of an off-road vehicle. The appearance is stylish and avant-garde, the interior is simple and elegant, the control is accurate and comfortable, the sitting posture in the vehicle is high, the driving vision is wide, the steering wheel points precisely, and the steering is flexible.
The vehicle is equipped with a 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder engine, paired with an Xtronic CVT -inc: automatic transmission with a sport mode switch, with parameters of 186 horsepower and 246 Nm. As an urban SUV, 2017 NISSAN ROGUE has a youthful and handsome appearance, spacious and comfortable space, and high safety. Whether it is driving experience or space practicality, it can meet the requirements of most people. don't wait, Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
