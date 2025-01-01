$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA
2017 Nissan Rogue
S - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,116KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0HC737492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 737492
- Mileage 79,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Meticulously Maintained! - Exceptional Condition
Experience exceptional value and reliability with this 2017 Nissan Rogue S, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. With very low kilometers and meticulous maintenance since new, this SUV is a rare find that delivers both confidence and peace of mind. Dressed in a crisp Glacier White exterior and equipped with All-Wheel Drive (AWD), its ready for Saskatchewans ever-changing road conditions. Inside, enjoy best-in-class front seat comfort, smooth ride quality, and impressive versatility with the Divide-N-Hide cargo system. Stay cozy during colder months with heated front seats and reverse effortlessly with the built-in rearview camera. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth hands-free communication, audio streaming, and a hands-free text messaging assistant. Plus, enjoy endless entertainment thanks to SiriusXM satellite radio your next adventure starts here!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- RearView Monitor
- Advanced Drive-Assist Display
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Divide-N-Hide Cargo System
- USB & AUX Connection Ports
- Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators
- LED Daytime Running Lights & Taillights
- ECO Mode
- Active Trace & Ride Control
- Active Engine Braking
- Hill Start Assist
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Glacier White
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2017-rogue.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
