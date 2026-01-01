Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Bluetooth</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.<br> <br>This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is for sale today. <br> <br>Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 148,145 km. Its Blue in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.<br> <br/><br><h3 style=margin-top: -20px;>More about the Dealership:</h3><br> Looking for a <i>used car dealership in Saskatchewan</i> you can truly count on? With over <b>50 years in the auto industry</b>, weve earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.<br><br> Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to <b>flexible financing</b> through our <b>Credit Repair program</b>. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer <b>Delivery</b> anywhere in Saskatchewan.<br><br> As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience. <br><br> o~o

2017 Nissan Rogue

148,145 KM

Details Description Features

$14,967

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
13485791

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2HC734822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Bluetooth

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 148,145 km. It's Blue in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.


More about the Dealership:


Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.



Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.



As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE - Low Mileage for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE - Low Mileage 57,569 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 140,690 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 110,733 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,967

+ taxes & licensing>

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Nissan Rogue