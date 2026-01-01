$14,967+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$14,967
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2HC734822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Bluetooth
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 148,145 km. It's Blue in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$14,967
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 Nissan Rogue