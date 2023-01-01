Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

67,910 KM

Details Description Features

$36,841

+ tax & licensing
$36,841

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

SV Crew Cab - 4x4 - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS

2017 Nissan Titan

SV Crew Cab - 4x4 - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  10392180
  2. 10392180
$36,841

+ taxes & licensing

67,910KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392180
  • Stock #: 529927
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E54HN529927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 529927
  • Mileage 67,910 KM

Vehicle Description

SV Premium Package:

Nissan Intelligent Key
Captain's Seat with Centre Console
8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Rear HVAC Vents
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
RearView Monitor
Power Slide Rear Window with Defogger
Auto On/ Off Headlights
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Universal Transceiver


Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Running Boards
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille Trim
Heated Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Rain Sensor
Reverse Camera
Navigation
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

4 Wheel Drive
5.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine
390hp/ 394lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

