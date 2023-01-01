2017 Nissan Titan

$36,841 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 9 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10392180

10392180 Stock #: 529927

529927 VIN: 1N6AA1E54HN529927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 529927

Mileage 67,910 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.