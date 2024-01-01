$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa
Note S
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP0HL370370
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2002 Dodge Ram 1500 252,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT Plus 39,928 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 59,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
