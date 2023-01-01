Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

191,344 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Cruise Control, Remote start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Cruise Control, Remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 10627311
  2. 10627311
  3. 10627311
  4. 10627311
  5. 10627311
  6. 10627311
  7. 10627311
  8. 10627311
  9. 10627311
  10. 10627311
  11. 10627311
  12. 10627311
  13. 10627311
  14. 10627311
  15. 10627311
  16. 10627311
  17. 10627311
  18. 10627311
  19. 10627311
  20. 10627311
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10627311
  • Stock #: BP2461C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG7HS713459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2461C
  • Mileage 191,344 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 RAM 1500 SLT with 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 cylinders engine and 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL), Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Cruise Control, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2005 Nissan Pathfind...
 300,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 183,532 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Spark...
 145,824 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory