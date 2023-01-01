$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SLT Cruise Control, Remote start
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
191,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10627311
- Stock #: BP2461C
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG7HS713459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2461C
- Mileage 191,344 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 RAM 1500 SLT with 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 cylinders engine and 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL), Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Cruise Control, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3