4x4 Crew Cab - 5.7ft Box


Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group:

Trailer Brake Control
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Power 7x11 Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors w/ Memory, Courtesy Lamps & Supplemental Turn Signals


Natura Plus Black Leather High Back Front Bucket Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Premium Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
6-Way Power Front-Passengers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Drivers Seat, Radio & Pedals Memory Settings
Premium All-Black Interior
Luxury Door Trim Panel w/ Argento Wood Accents
Full-Length Premium Upgraded Floor Console
Push-Button Start
Premium Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster
Uconnect 8.4 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4 Touchscreen
9-Speaker Alpine Amplified Speaker System w/ Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Ports
12-Volt Power Outlets
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Interior Lighting
Power Windows w/ 1-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Rear Power-Sliding Window w/ Defroster
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) & Humidity Sensor


Exterior Features:

Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Enter n Go w/ Proximity Entry
Premium Bifunctional Halogen Projector Headlamps
Dedicated Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Spray-In Bedliner
Pickup Box Lighting
Bright Billet Port Grille w/ RAM Badge
20 Bright Chrome RAM Tailgate Badge
Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
Dual Rear Exhaust w/ Bright Tips
20 Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/ Painted Inserts


Drivers Assistance:

Premium Navigation
Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera w/ View-at-Speed Capability
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) System
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

4x4
5.7L HEMI VVT - 8 Cylinder Engine
395hp/ 410lb-ft Torque
TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission (8-Speed) w/ E-Shifter
FuelSaver Multi-Displacement System (MDS)


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2017 RAM 1500

152,850 KM

$31,742

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - ALPINE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - ALPINE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$31,742

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,850KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT5HS548704

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 548704
  • Mileage 152,850 KM

4x4 Crew Cab - 5.7ft Box


Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group:

Trailer Brake Control
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Power 7x11" Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors w/ Memory, Courtesy Lamps & Supplemental Turn Signals


Natura Plus Black Leather High Back Front Bucket Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Premium Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
6-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Driver's Seat, Radio & Pedals Memory Settings
Premium All-Black Interior
Luxury Door Trim Panel w/ Argento Wood Accents
Full-Length Premium Upgraded Floor Console
Push-Button Start
Premium Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster
Uconnect 8.4 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4" Touchscreen
9-Speaker Alpine Amplified Speaker System w/ Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Ports
12-Volt Power Outlets
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Interior Lighting
Power Windows w/ 1-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Rear Power-Sliding Window w/ Defroster
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) & Humidity Sensor


Exterior Features:

Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Proximity Entry
Premium Bifunctional Halogen Projector Headlamps
Dedicated Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Spray-In Bedliner
Pickup Box Lighting
Bright Billet Port Grille w/ "RAM" Badge
20" Bright Chrome "RAM" Tailgate Badge
Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
Dual Rear Exhaust w/ Bright Tips
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/ Painted Inserts


Drivers Assistance:

Premium Navigation
Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera w/ View-at-Speed Capability
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) System
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

4x4
5.7L HEMI VVT - 8 Cylinder Engine
395hp/ 410lb-ft Torque
TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission (8-Speed) w/ E-Shifter
FuelSaver Multi-Displacement System (MDS)


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights

Traction Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Dual Climate Control

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$31,742

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 RAM 1500