2017 RAM 1500
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
244,222KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG9HS520817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P20817
- Mileage 244,222 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
