Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Sport Premium Group:<br><br>9-Speaker Alpine Audio System w/ Subwoofer<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control<br>Humidity Sensor<br><br><br>Convenience Group:<br><br>Keyless Enter n Go w/ Push Button Start<br>Remote Proximity Keyless Entry<br>Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control<br>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br><br><br>Power Moonroof<br>Leather Seating<br>Front Heated & Cooled Seats<br>10-Way Power Drivers Seat<br>6-Way Power Front-Passengers Seat<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Full-Length Floor Console w/ Phone/Tablet Holder<br>7 Full-Colour Customizable In-Cluster Display Centre<br>Uconnect 8.4 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4 Touchscreen<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>USB Port<br>12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet<br>115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet<br>Tilting Steering Column<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Highline Door Trim Panel<br>LED Interior Lighting<br>Rear Power-Sliding Window<br>Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Function<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power-Folding Mirrors w/ Drivers Auto-Dimming Function<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Start System<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Premium Bifunctional Halogen Projector Headlamps<br>Dedicated Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)<br>Fog Lamps<br>LED Taillamps<br>Pickup Box Lighting<br>Heated Mirrors w/ Supplemental Turn Signals<br>Bright Tubular Side Steps<br>Sport Performance Hood<br>Body-Colour Front Fascia & Front/Rear Bumpers<br>Body-Colour Grille w/ Bright Billets<br>Body-Colour Door Handles<br>Spray-In Bedliner<br>Class IV Hitch Receiver<br>4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness<br>Tow Hooks<br>Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips<br>20 Aluminum Wheels w/ Tech Silver Pockets<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>GPS Premium Navigation<br>ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera<br>Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Cruise Control<br>Trailer Brake Control<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Electronic Roll Mitigation<br>Rain Brake Support<br>Ready Alert Braking<br>Electronic Stability Control (ESC)<br>Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring Display<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>5.7L HEMI VVT - 8 Cylinder Engine<br>395hp/ 410 lb-ft Torque<br>TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission (8-Speed)<br>FuelSaver Multi-Displacement System (MDS)<br>121-Litre Fuel Tank<br>Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2017 RAM 1500

132,732 KM

Details Description Features

$35,207

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$35,207

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,732KM
VIN 1C6RR7MTXHS863373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 863373
  • Mileage 132,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Premium Group:

9-Speaker Alpine Audio System w/ Subwoofer
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Humidity Sensor


Convenience Group:

Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push Button Start
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers


Power Moonroof
Leather Seating
Front Heated & Cooled Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat
6-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Full-Length Floor Console w/ Phone/Tablet Holder
7" Full-Colour Customizable In-Cluster Display Centre
Uconnect 8.4 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4" Touchscreen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
USB Port
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilting Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Highline Door Trim Panel
LED Interior Lighting
Rear Power-Sliding Window
Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Mirrors w/ Driver's Auto-Dimming Function
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry
Premium Bifunctional Halogen Projector Headlamps
Dedicated Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Pickup Box Lighting
Heated Mirrors w/ Supplemental Turn Signals
Bright Tubular Side Steps
Sport Performance Hood
Body-Colour Front Fascia & Front/Rear Bumpers
Body-Colour Grille w/ Bright Billets
Body-Colour Door Handles
Spray-In Bedliner
Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Tow Hooks
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Tech Silver Pockets


Driver's Assistance:

GPS Premium Navigation
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Trailer Brake Control
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

5.7L HEMI VVT - 8 Cylinder Engine
395hp/ 410 lb-ft Torque
TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission (8-Speed)
FuelSaver Multi-Displacement System (MDS)
121-Litre Fuel Tank
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 1500 Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE 132,732 KM $35,207 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE 161,058 KM $35,789 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred - LOW KMS - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - SIRIUSXM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Buick Encore Preferred - LOW KMS - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - SIRIUSXM 101,500 KM $18,789 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,207

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500