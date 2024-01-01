$35,207+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
2017 RAM 1500
Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$35,207
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,732KM
VIN 1C6RR7MTXHS863373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 863373
- Mileage 132,732 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Premium Group:
9-Speaker Alpine Audio System w/ Subwoofer
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Humidity Sensor
Convenience Group:
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push Button Start
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Moonroof
Leather Seating
Front Heated & Cooled Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat
6-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Full-Length Floor Console w/ Phone/Tablet Holder
7" Full-Colour Customizable In-Cluster Display Centre
Uconnect 8.4 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4" Touchscreen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
USB Port
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilting Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Highline Door Trim Panel
LED Interior Lighting
Rear Power-Sliding Window
Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Mirrors w/ Driver's Auto-Dimming Function
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry
Premium Bifunctional Halogen Projector Headlamps
Dedicated Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Pickup Box Lighting
Heated Mirrors w/ Supplemental Turn Signals
Bright Tubular Side Steps
Sport Performance Hood
Body-Colour Front Fascia & Front/Rear Bumpers
Body-Colour Grille w/ Bright Billets
Body-Colour Door Handles
Spray-In Bedliner
Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Tow Hooks
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Tech Silver Pockets
Driver's Assistance:
GPS Premium Navigation
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Trailer Brake Control
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Performance Features:
5.7L HEMI VVT - 8 Cylinder Engine
395hp/ 410 lb-ft Torque
TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission (8-Speed)
FuelSaver Multi-Displacement System (MDS)
121-Litre Fuel Tank
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$35,207
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 RAM 1500