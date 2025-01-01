Menu
2017 RAM 1500

123,900 KM

Details Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

12060973

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,900KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT8HG757272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

2017 RAM 1500