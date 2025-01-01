Menu
<p><strong>The 2017 RAM 1500 ST is a durable and hardworking full-size pickup designed for those who need strength and reliability. The RAM 1500 ST features a spacious interior with essential tech and comfort features, ensuring a functional and enjoyable ride. Whether youre hauling heavy loads or cruising around town, the 2017 RAM 1500 ST is built to handle it all with ease and efficiency.</strong></p>

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 RAM 1500 ST is a durable and hardworking full-size pickup designed for those who need strength and reliability. The RAM 1500 ST features a spacious interior with essential tech and comfort features, ensuring a functional and enjoyable ride. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising around town, the 2017 RAM 1500 ST is built to handle it all with ease and efficiency.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

