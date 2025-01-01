Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.<br> <br> This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 113,085 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power drivers seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT5HS716412 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT5HS716412</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br><h3>More about the Dealership:</h3> Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With <strong>over 50 years in the auto industry</strong>, weve earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships. Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our <strong>Credit Repair program</strong>. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan. As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience. o~o

2017 RAM 1500

113,085 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps

Watch This Vehicle
12524244

2017 RAM 1500

Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 12524244
  2. 12524244
  3. 12524244
  4. 12524244
  5. 12524244
  6. 12524244
  7. 12524244
  8. 12524244
  9. 12524244
  10. 12524244
  11. 12524244
  12. 12524244
  13. 12524244
  14. 12524244
  15. 12524244
  16. 12524244
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,085KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT5HS716412

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P40120
  • Mileage 113,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 113,085 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT5HS716412.



More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.

Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.

As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats 236,250 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Sport - Navigation for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer Sport - Navigation 124,735 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 XLT - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-250 XLT - Aluminum Wheels 95,175 KM $64,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 RAM 1500