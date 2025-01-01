$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
109,943KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT9HG543990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 109,943 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Big Horn
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
