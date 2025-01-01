Menu
1500 Big Horn

2017 RAM 1500

109,943 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST

12733209

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,943KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT9HG543990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 109,943 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Big Horn

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

2017 RAM 1500