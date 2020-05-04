501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9
306-373-6682
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
www.novaautocentre.cominfo@novaautocentre.com(306)373-6682Financing Available apply on the website
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9