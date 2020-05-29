Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Spray-in bedliner

Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Blue Streak Pearl

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)

MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares

RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

Requires Subscription

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear...

