- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Spray-in bedliner
- Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blue Streak Pearl
- Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
- MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
- RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
- Requires Subscription
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear...
