ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
