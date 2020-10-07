Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$30,968

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,968

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 5942499
  2. 5942499
  3. 5942499
  4. 5942499
  5. 5942499
  6. 5942499
  7. 5942499
  8. 5942499
  9. 5942499
  10. 5942499
  11. 5942499
  12. 5942499
  13. 5942499
  14. 5942499
  15. 5942499
  16. 5942499
  17. 5942499
  18. 5942499
  19. 5942499
  20. 5942499
  21. 5942499
  22. 5942499
  23. 5942499
  24. 5942499
  25. 5942499
  26. 5942499
  27. 5942499
  28. 5942499
  29. 5942499
Contact Seller

$30,968

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5942499
  • Stock #: T13820A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Carpet Floor Covering
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2020 RAM 1500 Laramie
 11,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester...
 236,608 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 169,095 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory