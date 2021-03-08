Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Sport Performance Hood Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD) Red Pearl REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm Class IV Hitch Receiver WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Requires Subscription BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front Ventilated Seats

