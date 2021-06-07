Menu
2017 RAM 1500

84,688 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

2017 RAM 1500

ST CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7214297
  Stock #: P38392
  VIN: 1C6RR7STXHS643783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Between the sweet V8, smooth ride and comfortable interior, the Ram 1500 is worth a spot on any pickup buyer's short list. This beautiful red RAM 1500 has a 5.7L V8 with 8 speed automatic transmission. Its a ST trim crew cab with 6.3 ft. box to haul most of your stuffs. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! A/C! Steering control! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Trailer mode! Back Up camera! DURALINER bed! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

