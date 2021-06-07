+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Between the sweet V8, smooth ride and comfortable interior, the Ram 1500 is worth a spot on any pickup buyer's short list. This beautiful red RAM 1500 has a 5.7L V8 with 8 speed automatic transmission. Its a ST trim crew cab with 6.3 ft. box to haul most of your stuffs. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! A/C! Steering control! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Trailer mode! Back Up camera! DURALINER bed! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1