2017 RAM 1500

76,222 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4X4,V8, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS, TOW PACKAGE, LOW KM!!

2017 RAM 1500

4X4,V8, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS, TOW PACKAGE, LOW KM!!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7646056
  Stock #: P38538C
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS864506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,222 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ram 1500 ST 4X4 has plenty of modern interior tech along with its class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension that gives it the smoothest ride on the market.

Inside, this 2017 Ram 1500's interior is one of the best, as its well built and comes with quality materials. Seat comfort is excellent, especially for long road trips, with soft padding and adequate support in all the right places.

Safety equipment on this 2017 Ram 1500 ST 4X4 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine that puts out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped this V8 can tow up to 10,640 pounds.

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

