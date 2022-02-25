Menu
2017 RAM 1500

83,001 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE, 4X4, SIRIUS XM, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL

2017 RAM 1500

SLT REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE, 4X4, SIRIUS XM, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8287533
  Stock #: P38780
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT5HS641308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

