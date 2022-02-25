$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SLT REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE, 4X4, SIRIUS XM, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8287533
- Stock #: P38780
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT5HS641308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1