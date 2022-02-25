$42,997+ tax & licensing
$42,997
+ taxes & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
306-244-7878
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
93,694KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418843
- Stock #: FT1264
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS696696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 93,694 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $356/Bi-Weekly on a 6 year maximum term at 4.99%! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.
2017 Ram 1500 Sport
93,694km Approx.
5.7L V8 HEMI
4 Wheel Drive
Automatic
Features:Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, AUX/USB, Power Seats, 12v Power Outlet, Box Liner, Sunroof, Towing Package, and more!
The Rundown:Saskatchewan vehicle all of its life. Local trade-in. Excellent condition all around. Under Dodge Factory Warranty until May 27, 2022 or 100,000km. Only two small damage claims in its history, one for $592 and one for $1679 practically nothing. Come check it out today before its gone!
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Dealer License Number #332702
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/
Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 5.99% to 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
