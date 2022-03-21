$35,400+ tax & licensing
306-242-0276
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4X4, Rem Start, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel, Sunroof
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$35,400
- Listing ID: 8676311
- Stock #: 3901B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,262 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.1500 Big Horn, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Flame Red Clearcoat, Diesel Grey/Black Cloth, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Badge, Block heater, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Exterior Mirrors, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Comfort Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Heated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Group, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Panic alarm, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26X Big Horn, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20" x 8" Chrome-Clad Aluminum.This 1500 Big Horn has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Outdoorsman 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
