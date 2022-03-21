$35,400 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 2 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8676311

8676311 Stock #: 3901B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FLAME RED

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,262 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Rear Window Defroster Bright Bodyside Moulding Spray-in bedliner Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Flame Red PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler (STD) REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender Requires Subscription DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright ... RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.