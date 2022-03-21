Menu
2017 RAM 1500

87,262 KM

$35,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Big Horn 4X4, Rem Start, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel, Sunroof

Big Horn 4X4, Rem Start, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel, Sunroof

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

87,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676311
  Stock #: 3901B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.1500 Big Horn, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Flame Red Clearcoat, Diesel Grey/Black Cloth, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Badge, Block heater, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Exterior Mirrors, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Comfort Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Heated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Group, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Panic alarm, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26X Big Horn, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20" x 8" Chrome-Clad Aluminum.This 1500 Big Horn has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Outdoorsman 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Window Defroster
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Spray-in bedliner
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Flame Red
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler (STD)
REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

