2017 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman 4X4, Remote Start, Pwr Seat, Trailering Pkg
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.1500 Outdoorsman, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, Diesel Grey/Black Cloth, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent Fender Flares, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Door Handles, Block heater, Body Colour Grille, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Outdoorsman Badging, Outdoorsman Group, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26T Outdoorsman, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group.This 1500 Outdoorsman has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Outdoorsman 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
