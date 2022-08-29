Menu
2017 RAM 1500

56,566 KM

Details Description Features

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4X4, Remote Start, Pwr Seat, Trailering Pkg

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4X4, Remote Start, Pwr Seat, Trailering Pkg

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.1500 Outdoorsman, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, Diesel Grey/Black Cloth, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent Fender Flares, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Door Handles, Block heater, Body Colour Grille, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Outdoorsman Badging, Outdoorsman Group, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26T Outdoorsman, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group.This 1500 Outdoorsman has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Outdoorsman 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Brake Control
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

