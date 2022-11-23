Menu
2017 RAM 1500

127,664 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS!!!!! BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!!!!!

2017 RAM 1500

ST SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS!!!!! BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!!!!!!

127,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9399238
  Stock #: PP1626
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS791959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Used RAM 1500 for Sale in Saskatoon. SEND US YOUR OFFER - ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN UNIT!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

