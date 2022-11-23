$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
ST SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS!!!!! BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!!!!!!
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
127,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9399238
- Stock #: PP1626
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS791959
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # PP1626
- Mileage 127,664 KM
Used RAM 1500 for Sale in Saskatoon. SEND US YOUR OFFER - ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN UNIT!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2