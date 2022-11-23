Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 6 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399238

9399238 Stock #: PP1626

PP1626 VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS791959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # PP1626

Mileage 127,664 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.