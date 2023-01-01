$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9454678
- Stock #: BP2094
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT4HS669399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,525 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $24,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7FT4HS669399
177,525Km, 4X4, Quad Cab, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...
Vehicle Features
