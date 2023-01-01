Menu
2017 RAM 1500

177,525 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9454678
  Stock #: BP2094
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT4HS669399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,525 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $24,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7FT4HS669399
177,525Km, 4X4, Quad Cab, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

