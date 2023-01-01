Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

53,719 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, LOW KM'S

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 9457684
  2. 9457684
  3. 9457684
  4. 9457684
  5. 9457684
  6. 9457684
  7. 9457684
  8. 9457684
  9. 9457684
  10. 9457684
  11. 9457684
  12. 9457684
  13. 9457684
  14. 9457684
  15. 9457684
  16. 9457684
  17. 9457684
  18. 9457684
  19. 9457684
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9457684
  • Stock #: P39216C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7ST1HS643171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 117,240 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade S...
 56,832 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory