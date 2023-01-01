Menu
2017 RAM 1500

141,632 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

2017 RAM 1500

SLT PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9457690
  Stock #: P39141C
  VIN: 1C6RR7LTXHS863987

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 141,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

