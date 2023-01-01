Menu
2017 RAM 1500

73,901 KM

$40,800

+ tax & licensing
$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie - Htd/Vented Seats, Htd Steering, V8 Hemi

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie - Htd/Vented Seats, Htd Steering, V8 Hemi

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

73,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9575146
  Stock #: F8607A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,901 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Traction Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Traction Control, Stability Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, AM/FM Stereo, Universal Garage Door Opener, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Child Safety Locks, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Mirror Memory, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Pedals, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Seat Memory, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, A/C, Front Side Air Bag, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone A/C, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Woodgrain Interior Trim, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Premium Sound System, Power Passenger Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Door Locks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Trip Computer, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Conventional Spare Tire, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Trip Computer, Security System, Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Power Door Locks, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Front Head Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Climate Control, Back-Up Camera, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Premium Sound System, Driver Vanity Mirror, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Driver Seat, Chrome Wheels*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

