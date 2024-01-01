$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
150,165KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL0HG539965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
180 Amp Alternator
3.42 axle ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
KEYLESS GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
LED BED LIGHTING
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) Front Armrest w/Cupholders
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Tip Start
GVWR: 10 000 LBS
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats High Back Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Ventilated Front Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10...
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Electronically Controlled Throttle Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake GVWR: 10 000 lb...
POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Chrome Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Power Folding Mirrors Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
