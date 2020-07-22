2017 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 4.10 Axle Ratio TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM 180-amp alternator Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror Pickup Box Lighting COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD) BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 506 Watt Alpine Sound w/7 Speakers Requires Subscription POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road Fog Lamps Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage

