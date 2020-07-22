2017 RAM 2500

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
506 Watt Alpine Sound w/7 Speakers
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road Fog Lamps Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
