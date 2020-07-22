Menu
2017 RAM 2500

31,000 KM

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

31,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5604102
  • Stock #: 99221
  • VIN: 3C6LR5BT3HG656750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Reg Cab 140.5" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
4.10 Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
180-amp alternator
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror
Pickup Box Lighting
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
506 Watt Alpine Sound w/7 Speakers
Requires Subscription
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road Fog Lamps Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage

