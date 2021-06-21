2017 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
This Ram 2500 has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 20,410 Miles!*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Black 6.4L Hemi Badge, Black Ram 2500 Badge , RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port, 8.4" Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, POWER SUNROOF, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH BENCH SEAT W/TREAD PATTERN (S9) -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Power Lumbar Adjust, Charge Only Remote USB Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a tried-and-true 2500 today!
