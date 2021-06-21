Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7482441
  • Stock #: 99470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 20,410 Miles!*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Black 6.4L Hemi Badge, Black Ram 2500 Badge , RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port, 8.4" Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, POWER SUNROOF, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH BENCH SEAT W/TREAD PATTERN (S9) -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Power Lumbar Adjust, Charge Only Remote USB Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a tried-and-true 2500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Park-Sense rear park assist system
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Blue Streak Pearl
Pickup Box Lighting
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Black 6.4L Hemi Badge Black Ram 2500 Badge
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Foldin...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH BENCH SEAT W/TREAD PATTERN (S9) -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 88,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 300S
 127,722 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 Larami...
 265,649 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory