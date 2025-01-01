Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 3500

185,314 KM

Details Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 3500

Watch This Vehicle
12214464

2017 RAM 3500

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1740419816
  2. 1740419816
  3. 1740419816
  4. 1740419816
  5. 1740419816
  6. 1740419816
  7. 1740419816
  8. 1740419816
  9. 1740419816
  10. 1740419816
  11. 1740419816
  12. 1740419816
  13. 1740419816
  14. 1740419816
  15. 1740419816
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,314KM
VIN 3C63RRJL2HG751664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HG751664
  • Mileage 185,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 66,293 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Yukon XL 186,400 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 175,800 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 3500