Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 3500

155,992 KM

Details Features

$49,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 3500

Tradesman Crew Cab 4WD LIFT/RIMS/TIRES

Watch This Vehicle
12503850

2017 RAM 3500

Tradesman Crew Cab 4WD LIFT/RIMS/TIRES

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3CL9HG754412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # GL6043
  • Mileage 155,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2022 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr SLT XL 8 PASSENGER for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr SLT XL 8 PASSENGER 149,949 KM $62,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 2.7L RIMS/TIRES for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 2.7L RIMS/TIRES 173,519 KM $36,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 3.5L for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 3.5L 155,357 KM $42,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2017 RAM 3500