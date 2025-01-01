$49,997+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
2017 RAM 3500
Tradesman Crew Cab 4WD LIFT/RIMS/TIRES
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3CL9HG754412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # GL6043
- Mileage 155,992 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
