2017 RAM 3500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Frost Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,751 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Bright Bodyside Moulding Running Boards/Side Steps DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Clearance Lamps Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera 220-Amp Alternator Single-Disc Remote CD Player Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS CANYON BROWN/FROST BEIGE LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS) WHEELS: 17" X 6" PREMIUM ALUMINUM 300 MM Rear Axle CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic Bright Grille w/RAM Letters Bright Belt Mouldings Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr... DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires Wheels: 17" x 6" Premium Al... MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Bright Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper

