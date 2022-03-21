$69,800+ tax & licensing
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2017 RAM 3500
2017 RAM 3500
Longhorn
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
132,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8734526
- Stock #: 99702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Frost Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,751 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Mega Cab 160.5" Longhorn, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Running Boards/Side Steps
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Clearance Lamps
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
220-Amp Alternator
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
CANYON BROWN/FROST BEIGE LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
WHEELS: 17" X 6" PREMIUM ALUMINUM
300 MM Rear Axle
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic Bright Grille w/RAM Letters Bright Belt Mouldings
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires Wheels: 17" x 6" Premium Al...
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Bright Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper
